Mask handout planned for small businesses in Findlay Friday

The masks were supplied by JobsOhio and the Regional Growth Partnership.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Businesses are having to change the way they operate in a pandemic and having PPE for employees is a new cost for many.

A state and regional partnership is making sure that small businesses have access to those essentials.

This Friday, Findlay Hancock County Economic Development in partnership with JobsOhio and the Regional Growth Partnership, will hand out free PPE kits for small businesses.

Economic Development Director Tim Mayle says as more and more businesses are finding ways to reopen and get their employees back to work, they want to make sure those returning workers are able to stay safe.

"We've went from around 6,200 people on unemployment in Hancock County to just over 2,000. So, we're seeing this decline. So, we know people are going back to work, and we're going to continue to see that, especially with the unemployment benefits expire at the end of July, or if they don't extend those any further," Mayle said.

In total, Hancock County will be handing out 175 masks, and it is first come first served.

But the connection made at the event can also open up an avenue to continue to receive PPE or other emergency funding in the future.

"The box, I've got one here, you can see the size of the box, they're not huge, but it is a start. And if people need more, we'll help them try to get more resources and it really opens up that conversation," Mayle said,

Those PPE kits will begin being handed out at 8 a.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts parking lot until noon Friday.