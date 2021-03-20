Mask guidelines after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

As more people become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, masks should stay on, according to the CDC.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As more people become eligible to get a vaccine in Ohio, it's important to keep taking safety precautions until and even after you are fully vaccinated. You are still not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after your last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC recommends continued taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until more is known about vaccinated people potentially spreading the virus and until the variants are better studied.

“Just because we are opening back up doesn’t mean this pandemic is over,” said Debbie Neo, President and Owner of NeoPPE, a medical-grade mask-making company in Columbus. “It means that there will be more crowds and people will be in public more, which to some extent people are relieved about, but we still want to remain protected.”

Neo says they focused heavily on supplying hospitals and clinics at the beginning of the pandemic that did not have enough PPE. They are now shifting their focus on places starting to reopen and are ready to supply schools and workplaces.

“It’s been quite a pivot. I know we were so focused on filling that crisis and that need for most of last year,” said Neo. “Now we are trying to pivot more towards the places, the mom and pop, the small businesses, the places who need these.”

Vaccines are just another tool, in addition to masks, hand washing and social distancing, not a cure-all for the pandemic, says Neo. Based on her experience living through the SARS pandemic in Hong Kong and Singapore, she believes masks may become part of the norm in American culture following the pandemic.