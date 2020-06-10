x
Lucas County sheriff cancels candy screening for Halloween this year

Sheriff John Tharp announced his office won't offer candy screening this year in an effort to keep residents and children safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp announced his office will not offer Halloween candy screening this year in an effort to keep residents and children safe from the spread of the coronavirus. 

In the past Halloween candy was screened at the Juvenile Justice Center. 

Tharp is asking that parents of children participating in trick-or-treating activities this year follow the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department safety guidelines as well as make sure to wash their hands, watch their distance and wear their masks. 

