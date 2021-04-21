COVID-19 variant first discovered in Brazil found in Lucas County

Health leaders said that although this is the first local case reported of the variant first discovered in Brazil, there are likely more that have gone undiagnosed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has identified one case of the COVID-19 P.1 variant first discovered in Brazil, making it the fourth variant found in Lucas County.

The variant first discovered in South Africa as well as the P.1 variant identified in Brazil, both of which have recently been found locally, are classified as variants of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) because they are potentially associated with increased transmissibility and reduced susceptibility to certain therapeutics.

Health leaders said that although these are the first reported cases of these variants, it is likely there are additional cases that have gone undiagnosed.

A recent study suggests that the case-fatality rate jumped sharply in young and middle-aged adults after the P.1 variant started circulating in Brazil. Deaths increased for nearly all age groups, tripling in those ages 20 to 29 and doubling in adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Additionally, it is noted that the increase in deaths in younger adults occurred at a time when cases were declining overall. Currently, there are 27 known cases of P.1 in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has been routinely conducting surveillance of collected laboratory samples from COVID-19 infected individuals to identify variant potential variant spread throughout Ohio.

The Health Department is asking everyone who lives, learns, works, or plays in our community to continue to be vigilant with current mitigation strategies including:

Maintaining 6 ft social distancing from individuals outside your household;

Proper use of a facial covering when in public or around individuals outside your household;

Staying home when not feeling well;

Avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces as much as possible;

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine when available to you;

Lucas County health officials say that vaccination is the best way to protect you and your family from infection and severe illness. All vaccines currently available in Lucas County have demonstrated evidence of protection against SARS-Cov2 variants.