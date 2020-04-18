TOLEDO, Ohio — As some inmates are having their prison sentences commuted by the governor, protesters rallied outside the Lucas County Jail on Saturday afternoon for the non-violent offenders locked up there.

The Community Solidarity Response Network met right outside the jail in downtown Toledo for what they called the ‘#FreeThemAll419 Motorcade Mobilization and Direct Action’ event.

The group wants non-violent offenders released and an end to pretrial detention and cash bail during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the group, the Lucas County Jail is a “crowded and unsanitary facility which is the perfect breeding ground for infectious diseases.”

The safety of incarcerated people has been an ongoing concern around the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

WTOL reached out to Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp for comment but were not able to get in touch with him.

Tharp has previously said the jail is taking extra precautions to protect inmates and corrections officers from the coronavirus.

