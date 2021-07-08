Lucas County issues indoor mask advisory regardless of vaccination status

This includes employers, retailers, restaurants and bars, fitness and rec centers, libraries, governmental entities, healthcare facilities and other public venues.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Tuesday issued a mask advisory urging everyone to wear a mask indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccination status until further notice.

The advisory follows the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance for areas with substantial spread.

As of Aug. 5, Lucas County’s COVID-19 community transmission is now at the substantial level (orange) according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s threshold for substantial transmission is 50 or more cases per 100K people in a 7-day period or a test positivity rate of 8% or higher.

Lucas County has recorded 70.04 cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (247 total cases) and has a test positivity rate of 5.46%.

"Evidence shows that masking works to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said health commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski. “We are stressing that our community mask up again to slow the transmission rate and save lives.”

CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear masks in indoor public settings in communities with substantial or high transmission. This includes employers, retailers, restaurants and bars, fitness and recreational centers, libraries, governmental entities, healthcare facilities and other public venues.

Adding a mask indoors will help further protect those who can’t yet get the vaccine, including children under 12 and people with health conditions that prevent them from getting the vaccine.

To view Lucas County COVID-19 data, please visit: https://lucascountyhealth.com/coronavirusupdates/