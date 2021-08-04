Lucas County seeing increase in COVID community spread

Cases per 100,000 people are reaching 300.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is monitoring an increase in COVID-19 community spread.

Lucas County is approaching 300 cases per 100,000 people for the last 14 days, with an incidence rate of 250 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. The average number of cases per day is over 80, which is nearly double the amount seen in late February.

The health department says vaccination is the best way to protect you and your family. Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine.

The health department is asking everyone to adhere to public mitigation efforts to prevent further community spread: