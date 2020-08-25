Lucas County health department monitoring 21 COVID-19 cases reported in different schools

The cases are spread out across various schools in Lucas County. A mixture of students, teachers and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many school districts across northwest Ohio have been welcoming students back into the classroom over the past week. While many are taking a lot of precautions, that has not entirely stopped the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are working on 21 different cases at this time, combined between isolation and quarantined individuals,” Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said.

The cases are spread out across various schools in Lucas County. A mixture of students, teachers and staff have tested positive for the disease.

While schools are doing everything they can to keep numbers down, a growing concern among health officials is students going to school or a sporting event, while they are sick.

“It’s really important this year to make sure that if your kids aren't feeling well, please, don't send them to sporting events, please don't send them to school. Contact your doctor and ask for guidance on what you should be doing with your child," Zgodzinski said.

On top of local school districts coming back to the classroom, students at the University of Toledo have also moved back into their dorms. The health department confirmed 45 cases among students within the first week of classes.

“I expected cases. You know, we have 45 cases but what do those 45 cases turn into? If those individuals aren't quarantining, aren't isolating, that's the issue that we have," Zgodzinski said.

At this point, Lucas County is still designated as a red county on the statewide alert system.