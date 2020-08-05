Now that restaurants, bars and salons have been given the green light to open next week, health departments are starting to make connections with those businesses about their re-opening process.

On May 15 outdoor dining will be permitted in Ohio and salons will also be allowed to open their doors back up. This coming weekend and early next week will consist of the health department connecting with local restaurants to make sure they are preparing appropriately to welcome customers back in. They have already been on the phone with a number of business owners to see how they can help them prepare.

The two main points restaurants cannot ignore are six foot separation between customers and enhanced cleaning throughout the day.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski is expecting there will be problems with businesses like there were when social distancing first started. Zgodzinski said the health department is prepared to deal with those complaints. He is also stressing even though it is not mandated by the state to wear a mask in public, it is key in keeping each other safe.

"I know we're not demanding people have a face mask face covering on, but we really need to wear them. I'm wearing them all the time out. I don't see how we in our community cannot help each other out by wearing a face covering, really my face covering protects you, your face covering protects me," said Zgodzinski.

The health commissioner is reminding business owners who are set to open up next week to make sure they have necessary PPE for staff members.

