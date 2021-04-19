Lucas County reports first case of COVID variant first found in South Africa

Variants first discovered in U.K., California also present locally.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced Monday the COVID-19 variant first discovered in South Africa has been found in Lucas County.

The Ohio Health Department told Lucas County a recent case is associated with the B.1.351 variant. The CDC says the variant is showing evidence of increased transmissibility and disease severity.

There are nine known cases of the variant first found in South Africa in Ohio. Last week, the health department reported 11 cases of the variant first found in the United Kingdom and two of the variant first found in California.

The health department is asking everyone to continue mitigation efforts, which include: