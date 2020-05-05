TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is focusing on how the coronavirus and isolation have been impacting the LGBTQ community.

The LGBTQ community faces higher rates of drug and alcohol abuse as well as suicide, so in this time of increased isolation, the county is making sure people know what resources are available.

"We're seeing a higher number than before of people not having a safe space to come home to, or belong to," Executive Director of Equality Toledo Sheena Barnes said.

Barnes is still trying to reach as many people as possible for help during the coronavirus.

"We are actually three times more likely to use tobacco, alcohol or illicit drugs to cope with the harassment, isolation or (the) discrimination we feel," Barnes said.

So right now, she is making sure if someone calls Equality Toledo with these concerns, there's someone they can refer them to.

"We did reach out to Lucas County Mental Health Recovery Board and Lucas County Health Department to make sure we have staff at Equality Toledo trained for Narcan, but also to spread awareness that we do have those things for folks," Barnes said.

Next Monday, the organization will be partnering up with the health department again. On that occasion, they will discuss concerns about healthcare disparities in the treatment of LGBTQ individuals.

"I think during this epidemic, folks are scared to reach out because of the history and because of their own experiences that have had a negative impact," Barnes said.

If you are in need of mental health crisis assistance, the Lucas County COVID-19 Emotional Support Line is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Trevor Project also has a 24/7 hotline for LGBTQ youth in crisis at 866-488-7386.

