Lucas County Early Vote Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is working with the center and the employee to conduct proper contact tracing efforts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Board of Elections Early Vote Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Health department officials said the employee last worked at the center Friday, Oct. 16, and has not been in the building since the close of business that day.

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the center has implemented precautions to protect staff and voters from possible exposure.

A health department spokesperson said Lucas County Board of Elections and health officials will keep taking the precautions needed to protect employees and voters. Those include:

- Appropriate 6 feet social distancing while waiting in line;

- Plastic barriers to separate voters inside the center;

- Face mask requirement for all persons entering the building;

- Limited time within the voting area for cast ballots;

Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said the center is cleaned and disinfected thoroughly multiple times a day. She added the facility went through a deep cleaning before opening Wednesday.

The center will be open for voting now through Election Day as ordered by Ohio law. The hours are as follows:

- Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.