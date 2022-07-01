Lucas County COVID-19 testing site's email, internet requirements prove challenging for older generation

Hundreds of people showed up to get tested for COVID-19 in Lucas County on Friday, but it didn't come without its concerns.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In a partnership between the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the Ohio National Guard and medical staff from Mercy Health and ProMedica, the Lucas County Recreation Center is home to the region's first mass COVID-19 testing site.

It's not a walk-in clinic, so you must register online for an appointment. And based on similar situations in the past, one local police officer is worried for the older population being able to get registered due to lack of internet access.

"I was getting calls from elderly citizens in our area, telling me that they either didn't have a computer, didn't have internet access or didn't even know how to use it," explained officer Lake Township police officer Ron Craig.

He has spent much of the pandemic helping people find the services they need, but many are not great with computers. That becomes a problem when trying to get tested at the rec center.

To schedule an appointment, you need to go to the health department's website, click on COVID-19 testing sites and select the rec center location.

That's where you will pick a time and enter your information. But it doesn't stop there.

"You will receive a confirmation email with additional information that is required to be completed to finalize your appointment," said Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. "So, it's going to be a couple steps here."

In that confirmation email will be a MAKO link where an additional registration form must be completed. You'll then receive a QR code for your booking ID.

Once registered for the PCR test, you will receive yet another email with more info to finalize your appointment.

"If you're completing the registration for someone else - I understand that elderly parents, grandparents, may not be able to do this," said Zgodzinski. "Make sure you're using their information when you're filling that form out. Not yours. It has to be their information."

This can be helpful for family members who already have that information memorized. But for someone like Officer Craig who's helping community members, it brings on an entirely new challenge.

"Once you got that personal information in, those appointments were taken already," he said. "It was just very, very difficult to schedule something. But something has to be done to be able to open this up to the seniors."

If you need internet access, you can go to the Toledo Public Library. We're told staff there is aware of these concerns from the public and they have sign up information if anyone needs assistance with scheduling an appointment.

The health department says the reason they didn't already have a plan in place to help those who don't have internet access is because they saw a need for new testing and worked quickly to get the clinic planned.