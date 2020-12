No appointment is required. Anyone can show up on Monday to receive a no-cost test.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be set up at the Lucas County Fairgrounds next week.

Anyone who wishes to get a test can do so on Monday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

No appointment or doctor's referral is required. However, supplies may be limited.

Those who plan to attend have to option to complete the registration form in advance by clicking here.