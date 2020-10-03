TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski updated the community on coronavirus preparations Tuesday, and urged continued good handwashing practices as the No. 1 way to help fight the spread of the virus.

There are no confirmed cases in Lucas County, he said, and as of 1 p.m. there still were three cases confirmed in the state of Ohio - those three people are from Cuyahoga County. An update from Gov. Mike DeWine is anticipated at 2 p.m. to further discuss coronavirus developments.

Zgodzinski said some people locally have self-quarantined because they attended either the CPAC conference in Maryland or the AIPAC conferences in Washington, D.C., where some attendees tested positive for coronavirus - including one Ohioan.

He said he does not know if the local people under self-quarantine have been tested as of yet, but are not showing symptoms.

Zgodzinski noted that Ohio State University has suspended in-person classes, opting for online classes only, and was asked whether he thought other local schools would follow suit. "I think that UT is probably talking about that scenario and so are other colleges," he said.

When asked of the possibility of K-12 schools possibly suspending in-person classes as well and opting for a "blizzard bag" model, Zgodzinski said it's possible, noting "this is all scenario driven."

"We may not have as much with an issue with schools if we can stop things before they start to grow. Area superintendents have been great. They've been calling me and we've had meetings. They are on top of the situation in this community," he said.

Zgodzinski also said that while more testing kits are becoming available, there are still specific protocols that area medical professionals must adhere to.

"Again, the test is a bit of an issue for us. I don't want us to go off the deep end on this. The idea about labs, they are coming online so there are abilities for doctors to access them, but you still have to go through some criteria (to be tested)," he said.

The coronavirus is most negatively affecting the elderly and the immunocompromised, Zgodzinski said, and "we are trying to help the population that is most affected by this. If we can do some things to slow down the virus to keep it from getting to those individuals, the better off we are."

"The more handwashing we do, the better. That is the best defense against this. ... The big thing is, don't be around sick people. If you are immunocompromised or elderly, don't be around sick people."