TOLEDO, Ohio — According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is now identified in a Lucas County resident. The case has traveled to an affected area recently, the health department said.

“We are continuing to work closely with our local healthcare partners and the Ohio Department of Health,to gain additional information,” said Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. Sunday.

The health department continues to urge individuals to disclose any recent travel to affected areas to their providers if they develop symptoms such as fever or respiratory symptoms, and providers are urged to ask patients about their travel history and report any suspected cases of COVID-19 to the health department immediately.

The community should continue to practice general health hygiene that prevent the spread of viruses in general:

Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick.

If you have underlying health conditions or are an older adult, avoid large gatherings.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus

Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

RELATED: Trump tests negative but as coronavirus roils markets, he again threatens Fed chairman

RELATED: Perrysburg woman stepping up to help elderly during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Monroe County woman among 33 cases of confirmed coronavirus in Michigan

RELATED: Local hospital systems limit visitors to their facilities due to coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus Update | 26 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio