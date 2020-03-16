TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski and Medical Director Dr. Jason Smith held a news conference at 4 p.m. at the Lucas County Emergency Services Training Center, 2127 Jefferson Ave., to give the public an update on the local response and precautionary measures to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Drive-through COVID-19 testing will available for eligible Lucas County residents tomorrow. You need to call either of the nurse hotlines to be screened or else you will not be allowed to be tested. 419-251-4000 and 419-291-5355 are the numbers to call 24/7.

You'll then receive a call receiving further guidance. Testing will only be done on those who have been screened and scheduled.

Toledo Botanical Gardens is the site of the testing. Use the Bancroft Street entrance, ONLY if you have been screened and scheduled.

Symptoms are fever of 100.4 or higher, dry cough and chest pains, said Dr. Smith.

"Just because you want to get tested doesn't mean you will be tested. You must be screened," Zgodzinski said.

The goal of the drive-through is to keep people from going to the hospital to be tested, he said.

The procedure will be specified for people who are determined to qualify for the testing, Zgodzinski said.

Also, events of 50 or more people should be canceled or rescheduled, Zgodzinski said.

"We are adhering to that in this county," he said.

