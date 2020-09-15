x
Free COVID-19 testing available Wednesday and Thursday in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Lucas County on Wednesday and Thursday, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says. 

Anyone can get a no-cost test at the pop-up location at the University of Toledo Scott Park Campus. No appointment is needed; anyone can walk in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed.

Pop-Up Testing Information

WHO: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department

WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing

WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 16 and 17, 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

WHERE: University of Toledo - Scott Park Campus (entrance on Hill Ave)

225 W. Scott Park Drive, Toledo

For a list of additional testing locations, please visit:

https://www.lucascountyhealth.com/covid-19-testing-locations/

