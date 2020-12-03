WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — An Anthony Wayne junior high school student was in "close proximity" to an NBA player who tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, according to superintendent Jim Fritz.

Neither the student nor the student's family are showing signs of the virus. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has been in communication with the family and, out of precaution, the student will not be attending school for a period of time.

NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The Anthony Wayne student had a brief interaction with Gobert on March 7 during an NBA game that lasted only for a few seconds. The NBA has suspended the remainder of its season due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Fritz said the student was waiting at the game to get a jersey signed. Gobert and other players signed it.

"Late last night and into the morning, I talked with the student’s doctor, a parent, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. The student and family members have shown no signs or symptoms of the coronavirus or other illnesses," Fritz said. "The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has been in communication with the family and out of precaution the student will not be attending school for a period of time. Please remember this student and family have no symptoms based on this brief interaction with the player in the NBA basketball arena."

RELATED: K-12 school leaders monitoring coronavirus; classes continue

RELATED: NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump issues Europe travel ban, Tom Hanks tests positive, NBA suspends season

The health department has recommended that AWLS stay open and school continue at this time. AWLS will be open Thursday as planned and will continue to take the precautions mentioned in previous communications.

If you have questions about the coronavirus, you are asked to contact the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at (419) 213-4100, the Wood County Health Department at 419-352-8402, or the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-427-5634.