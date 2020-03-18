PAULDING, Ohio — Social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic may seem like pain for most - but for some, it's downright painful.
Nursing home residents across the country aren't able to visit with their loved ones in person due to COVID-19 restrictions.
So some of them are getting creative - like the residents of The Gardens of Paulding, who are using white boards and social media to let their family and friends know how they're doing.
Check out their messages below. Most of them have a common theme: "call me."
During this difficult time, let's not forget to check up on the people who might be the most lonely.
