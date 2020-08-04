HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — With a record number of unemployment claims in our state, how are the local county offices helping their community.

Last December, Hancock County department of Job and Family Services had only three unemployment claims; now in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown they have a record 409.

But the exponential growth in the people needing their services wasn't the biggest difficulty to overcome, it was on the technology side of getting all of their workers set up to work at home.

Though more and more calls are coming in, Hancock County has a partnership with other communities to make sure everyone's needs are met.

"We are part of a nine county collaboration called COLLABORATE. These counties all share a phone bank, and we can work each others cases and jump in where we need to," said Randall Galbraith, director of Hancock County department of Job and Family Services.

Galbraith said locally, they can offer $300 to 250 eligible families to go towards paying for shelter.

So far 32 have been approved.

Galbraith said the state of Ohio has helped a lot in helping local offices deal with these unemployment claims. However, he'd like to see the criteria at the Federal level loosen up a bit during this national emergency.

"There are many, many work requirements; many, many verifications that people have to meet And this is probably not the time for people to be out trying to figure out if they've got ever piece of paper they need," said Galbraith.

On top of all of these additional unemployment claims, Hancock County Job & Family Services also has a .8 mill levy on the primary ballot that you can still vote on to help raise money for the care for the more than 100 children in their custody.

The number of children in HCJFS custody jumped from 53 in 2017 to 101 in 2019

If passed, the levy would cost $28 for every $100,000 of property value for home owners.

