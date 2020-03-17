BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Sheriff's offices in northwest Ohio are taking precautions to stop coronavirus from entering their jails and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn is requiring his employees to take their temperatures before work and if it's above 100.4, then they aren't to report.

They're also taking everyone's temperature coming into the jail, as well as the inmates and they'll quarantine different parts of the jail if need be.

As of right now, both the Lucas and Wood County jails have one thermal thermometer and both sheriffs have ordered several more to check people's temperature.

"We will be using the temporal thermometers of every single person that comes into the jail and then when we get addition thermometers, not only will we continue to require all employees to take their temperature, we will also take the temperature of every single employee throughout the office," Wasylyshyn said.

There is a backlog of orders for thermal readers so the sheriffs don't yet know when all of them will be delivered. The Lucas County Sheriff's Office expects to receive two by the end of the week. They will be placed at both the entrance of the jail, as well as the booking department.

Municipal court judges in Wood County have put out orders on who can and can't be brought to jail. Non-violent offenders and warrants need not be arrested. They can be summoned and given a court date.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn said that if people don't respect that, they will then be arrested and brought to jail.

Judges and prosecutors will make each decision on a case-by-case basis.