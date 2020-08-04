TOLEDO, Ohio — We are now three weeks into Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.

Many people may be feeling like the light at the end of the tunnel couldn't come sooner.

Although we are anxious for it to end, local health officials are urging us to hang in there because our efforts are working.

"What we saw a week ago and two weeks ago looked more ominous than it looks today and that doesn't mean that it's over, that doesn't mean we should stop, it doesn't mean that we relax our efforts," ProMedica's VP of Quality and Patient Safety Dr. Brian Kaminski said.

Kaminski says Ohio is doing a good job at practicing the stay-at-home order and social distancing.

Trends show it and Dr. Amy Acton has said it, but it's more important now than ever before to take these precautions seriously.

"There will be a time that we're going to go back to our normal lives and the restrictions will be lifted, but we're in the thick of it right now. This is a super important time for people to really stay strong, continue to listen to the stay at home order," Kaminski said.

He said another reason Lucas County and Northwest Ohio should take it seriously is because of how close we are to Detroit.

"We all know that we have a hot spot in our backyard. Our neighbors up north in Detroit have been hit pretty hard. They have a large number of positive cases and they've had to deal with trying to tackle this problem earlier" Kaminski said.

Although the stay at home order is in place, the doctor said going outside is still fine and can help reset the way we may be feeling. As long as people can go out without being in groups and if they can safely stay six-feet apart, he said efforts like these will help to get through the next couple weeks.

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update | April 8: 1st corrections officer in the state dies of COVID-19; Apple donates 100,000 N-95 masks

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | County reports 383 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

RELATED VIDEO: