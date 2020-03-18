SYLVANIA, Ohio — Food pantries in the Toledo area are reporting the effects of the coronavirus quarantine as the demand for food assistance is increasing.

Many kids depend on two of their daily meals from school, and as schools remain closed, families are turning to local food pantries to help keep their children fed.

The food pantry at Sylvania Area Family Services has been open since Monday. Since opening, they have already handed out over 50 bags of food. They expect that number to grow as families continue to stay in quarantine.

Mary Helen Darah, the Community Outreach Coordinator at Sylvania Area Family Services, said she wants the pantry to be available to as many families in the area as possible. However, she said that with rising demand, there will need to be a larger supply.

"No item is too small. People ask what they can do and even a jar of peanut butter jelly helps. If you're having difficulty finding things on the shelves, so are we. We are trying to fill that void with school children who are no longer going to be receiving that free or partially-paid lunch program. Many children have food insecurities and we are doing all we can to help and you can help by dropping off non-perishable items," Darah said.

You can drop off any donations to 5440 Marshall Road. They are accepting everything from cake mix to canned tuna.

There is also a delivery option for people who are 60 and older. It's available for the zip codes 43560, 43615, 43617 and 43623. For more information, you can call their facility at 419-882-8415.

