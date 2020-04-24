SYCAMORE, Ohio — We are all feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 in some way right now, but the effects are possibly even more pronounced in farming country, where the work can never stop, regardless of the economy.



Dairy farmers still have animals that they need to take care of, but they’re finding it nearly impossible to break even as dairy prices continue to fall.



A farm in North Central Ohio literally had to pour two days worth of milk down the drain after their processor said they won’t be able to buy the same amount as usual.

“In Ohio, it’s illegal to sell unprocessed, unpasteurized milk, so we weren’t able to donate it, we weren’t able to just sell it off of the farm,” said dairy farmer Rose Hartschuh.



Hartschuh Family Farm in Sycamore, Ohio has 180 head of cattle that need constant feeding and milking, no matter what the market says



“We’re breaking even with our product on a challenging year," said Hartschuh. "This year is going to be even below that. We’re going to be operating at below break-even prices, and just like any business, we have employees to pay, we have hard costs to pay.”



Farmers across the country are feeling a similar strain. The American Farm Bureau Federation says prices have been dropping steadily since January, no matter what people are growing or raising.

“Dairy farming is a 24/7, 365 kind of job, just like a lot of farmers do. So whether we’re making money, we still do what we can to operate effectively," said Hartschuh.



The dairy industry has had a rough couple of years even before COVID-19, especially for small family farms, as the cost to maintain business has increased while milk prices have stayed about the same.



“The last several years have been very tough for dairy farmers. There’s been a decrease in market value for milk, so we went into 2020 fairly optimistic, markets looked like they were going to be improving,” said Hartschuh.



Rose is part of the third generation at this farm, with the fourth also showing an interest in the family business



Right now, their only option is to try an power through, operating at a loss, hoping better days are somewhere ahead.



"Agriculture is very cyclical, but we might be in a downturn right now, but we know that’s going to turn around eventually, so we’re optimistic that things will get better for all farmers."

