TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glass City is rich with arts, culture and recreation opportunities to occupy families and they're with finding ways to serve the public as we're all forced to be separate.

The arts and entertainment community is facing major economic impacts since closing their doors and they're trying to make up for it.

According to the Greater Toledo Arts Commission Executive Director, Marc Folk, this area of entertainment makes up a large portion of the the U.S. economy and in northwest Ohio.

"They have estimated in the shutdown, just in the arts and culture sector alone, that the economy is losing $100 million every hour during this shutdown," Folk said.

In northwest Ohio, about $3.8 billion is generated per year. He said everyday these businesses are closed, the local economy is losing money.

To help, organizations in the community that are part of the Toledo Area Cultural Leaders (TACL) have stepped up to organize resources and activities to stay active during this time, like virtual museum tours.

"We understood that we all have a fundamental mission to better serve the public and improve quality of life and it's moments like a pandemic where that type of organization really pays off," Folk said.

The pandemic has also taken it's toll on local events that are months down the road. But, things have turned hopeful now that we are beginning to open back up.

"We're starting to actually see events being rescheduled, for example. The Crosby Festival of the Arts just this week announced that they're moving to an October date," John Eikost said, an editor at Toledo.com said.

Since it's still unclear when we will be allowed to gather in groups again, many organizations have to have multiple back-up plans.

Big events like Momentum, begin planning for the next year as soon as it ends. The arts commission is currently looking at plans to make sure everyone is safe while still holding it.

"We're looking at stretching our programming out right now along the waterfront and we're looking at things like timed entries and different types of activities that can be enjoyed in person but also maybe live streamed into your home," Folk said.

As for people wondering if they should buy tickets for these events:

"I would go ahead and buy it and if you can't go consider that a donation to the organization," Folk said.

Your one-stop shop for live stream events is available here. Other virtual experiences are being held online during this time as well.

RELATED: Levis Commons returns to open-air shopping May 12

RELATED: Findlay ArtWalk going digital for residents