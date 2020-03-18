TIFFIN, Ohio — A new website has launched to help people in Seneca County find out what's for dinner, as dining in at Ohio bars and restaurants has come to a temporary halt to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Destination Seneca County partnered with Spire Advertising & Web Design earlier this week to launch the website called SenecaDining.com.

It features a full list of area restaurants that are still offering carryout service or delivery during the state's dine-in restrictions.

Whether it's for a pizza, coney dog, ice cream or even a beer growler refill, the ease of access of the website is meant to take the question of "who is still open" out of customers minds.

The hope is, the website can continue to drum up continued business for local restaurants during this crisis.

"We want to make sure that our businesses are still their local business. They're our back bone, they're a part of our community and we need to make sure that they're getting what they need to get too," Destination Seneca County marketing director Brittany Cook said.

The website is updated daily to accommodate any new services or restaurants.

