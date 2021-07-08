TOLEDO, Ohio — The increase of COVID-19 cases is driving many schools, businesses and institutions to reinstitute masks mandates when on their premises. While Gov. Mike DeWine can't legally instate a statewide mandate, several institutions are independently making the decision to mask up.
Here is a list of places requiring masks:
SCHOOLS
- Ottawa Hills
- Toledo Public Schools
- Washington Local Schools
UNIVERSITIES
- University of Akron
- Baldwin Wallace University
- Bowling Green State University
- Case Western Reserve University
- Cleveland State University
- John Carroll University
- Kent State University
- Miami University
- Ohio State University
- Ohio University
- University of Toledo
BUSINESSES
- Toledo Museum of Art - Employees and visitors must wear masks.
- City of Toledo - All employees vaccinated and unvaccinated must wear masks.
- Home Depot - All employees are required to wear masks in all store locations nationwide. Customers will also be asked to wear a mask while in the store. Free masks will be offered.
- Walmart: All employees at Walmart and Sam's Club stores in areas rated by the CDC to be at substantial or high risk for COVID-19 are required to wear masks. Although masks are not mandated for customers, the company states masks are highly encouraged.
- Target: Masks are required for Target employees and "strongly recommended" for all customers in areas with a substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC.
- Lowe's: Employees are required to wear masks indoors at all U.S. locations and while working in a customer’s home or business — regardless of vaccination status. Customers are not required to wear masks but are encouraged to wear face coverings.
- McDonald's: All customers and employees must wear masks at locations in areas with high or substantial rates of COVID-19 transmission.
- Starbucks: Face coverings are required for all staff members. Starbucks “strongly recommends customers wear facial coverings" while in stores, regardless of vaccination status. Where mandated by local law or regulation, Starbucks says it will require customers to wear masks while in its stores.
- Kohl's: The company is requiring masks for employees in counties identified by the CDC as having high or substantial transmission risk and recommending face-covering for all shoppers in those areas.
Updates will be made as more mask rules roll out.