Library to assist those seeking to make vaccination appointments

City and county leaders will be talking about the library's new initiative at a press conference on Monday.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, leaders from the City of Toledo, Lucas County, Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept., and Toledo-Lucas County Public Library will be talking about a new initiative to help people sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner at the health department, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak, and Jason Kucsma, library director will be holding a press conference on Monday at 11 a.m.

They will discuss new partnerships that will benefit Lucas County residents, including assistance the library will be providing to those who are looking to schedule an appointment.

“The Toledo Lucas County Public Library stepping up in this way to serve is another in a long line of programs and services the library has provided to our community for years,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “I urge people to take advantage of this opportunity to get a vaccine appointment.”

Also, on Monday, Lucas County Walmart stores will be added to the county’s list of COVID-19 vaccine providers.