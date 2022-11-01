Libraries hit by spike in demand for free at-home COVID-19 test kits

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library handed out their latest supply of 2,600 tests in four hours.

FINDLAY, Ohio — You or someone you know has probably picked up an at-home COVID-19 test from the local library.

It's becoming standard practice for many.

"I think 200 of the 251 public libraries in the state are distributing COVID tests," Sarah Clevidence, director of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, said.

After seeing some success last year in local libraries, the Ohio Department of Health asked all community libraries to become partners and help distribute the county allotment of free at-home COVID-19 test kits to the public.

Clevidence says in Hancock County, the demand for the tests has suddenly spiked and their usual month-long supply is taken in a day.

"It was Dec. 30, we got 1,200 tests and they were gone in four hours. Jan. 5, we got about 2,600 tests, also gone in four hours," Clevidence said.

The library systems don't know how far out they will receive their next shipment, which has made things difficult for those wanting a kit.

In the meantime, people are asked to be patient and realize a lot more work and services are being done at our local libraries while they wait for tests to become available.