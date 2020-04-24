LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is letting some services return to operations order a new executive order that were previously deemed non-essential.

Landscapers, law service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint and carpet.

"Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. Social distancing is our best weapon to defeat this enemy,” said Whitmer in a release Friday. "I want to be crystal clear: the overarching message today is still the same. We must all do our part by staying home and staying safe as much as possible.”

Some lawn care business and landscape companies have threatened the governor with legal action because they have missed early spring time work days.

“The governor has taken a number of critical steps to protect Michigan families, and this order today will allow that work to continue. We will keep monitoring the data closely and work with our partners across state government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, ” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's Chief Medical Officer said.

The order also lifted restrictions on golfing and motorized boating. However, it mandates that all Michiganders must now wear masks in public.

