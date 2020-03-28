LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — The family of a Lambertville disabled teen is shedding light on just how difficult it can be to care for a loved one right now during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even in a non-critical time, we're trying to be very very vigilant about where we take him, or people that he's around," said Jo Lynn Korne, the guardian parent of Andre Salmon.

Koren is being extra careful to keep Salmon healthy right now with the virus making its rounds.

"Andre has, his local diagnose is paraventricular leukomalasia, which is a big mouthful. But as a result of that, he has significant impairment with cerebral palsy," Koren said.

The 15-year-old also breaths 99-percent of time through a trachea tube placed in his neck.

"Things would go directly into his lungs. His body wouldn't be filtering out like any of the rest of us who breathe through our nose. Your nose does help filter out a lot of impurities that are in the air. Well, his doesn't do that," Koren said.

It makes it that much more worrisome for his guardian family who is doing what they can to keep him from getting sick.

RELATED: Local couple with coronavirus shares what the virus feels like

RELATED: Mother suffering from rare autoimmune disease urges public to stay diligent amid coronavirus outbreak

"We made sure everything in his bedroom was sterilized. And then had to certainly limited the visitors that we have in and out of the house," Koren said.

That includes the family's older children and a nurse who used to visit Salmon.

And they're asking you to also abide by the rules when you think of those who are most vulnerable.

"To think if he would get sick and need to go to the hospital he'd have to go by himself and that is just much more than I can bear," Koren said.

But Koren does have some advice for others going through the same.

"Just hang in there. Connect with other people online. You know, look at Facebook for other families that are experiencing the same thing that you're going through and know that you have to take care of yourself too," Koren said.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus

Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

RELATED VIDEO: