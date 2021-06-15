Lake Township police officer receives national award for selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ofc. Ron Craig has helped 450 people, mainly seniors with no access to technology, get their appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — A Lake Township police officer is being recognized nationally for his work helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum named Ofc. Ron Craig, the department's Community Policing Officer, "Officer of the Month," along with Deputy Royce James of the Volusia County Sheriff's Department in Florida.

The award is sponsored by the Police Unity Tour and is given to federal, state and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

"I know that the people needed help," 63-year-old Craig said. "A lot of my neighborhood watch members reached out to me at the time and said, 'look, I want the vaccination, but I'm having trouble getting scheduled for it.'"

In February, Ofc. Craig asked Chief Mark Hummer if he could help older locals who didn't have a smartphone or computer make appointments. With the Chief's approval, Craig made phone calls himself every day and partnered with the Wood County Health Department to set up a vaccine clinic.

To date, Craig has helped 450 people get their appointments for the vaccine.

"He's always there willing to help out in any way he can," said Chief Mark Hummer of the Lake Township Police Dept. "I think this whole COVID-19 pandemic brought out the best in all of our public safety officials, Ron included."

Scheduling has slowed down, but Craig's ready to continue his selfless service. He's organizing his records in case the CDC recommends a booster shot for COVID-19 variants.

Craig has been in law enforcement since 1974; he has served as a paramedic for 40 years and a firefighter for more than 20 years.