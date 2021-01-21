Lake Local school district unveils tentative dates for staff vaccination

The district plans to provide doses of the coronavirus vaccine to staff members on Friday, Feb. 12 and Friday, Feb. 19, which will both be virtual learning days.

MILLBURY, Ohio — Leaders at Lake Local Schools released Thursday tentative dates for their staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, the administration met with Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison and other members of his staff to put together the district's distribution plan.

Currently, leaders with Lake Local Schools plan to administer the coronavirus vaccine to staff on Friday, Feb. 12; and Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

As a reminder, these dates are tentatively scheduled as the health department can't guarantee how many doses of the vaccine it will receive on a weekly basis.

On each of those dates, the district will have virtual learning days for students. Superintendent Jim Witt also noted that schools will more than likely have two additional virtual learning days in March, allowing for the second dose of the vaccine to be administered. However, those dates have not yet been announced.