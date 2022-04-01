Kroger offering free N95 masks to all customers

Masks will be available at all locations with a pharmacy as soon as Thursday. Customers can receive up to three masks while supplies last.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19,” said Dana Zurcher, president of Kroger Columbus. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”