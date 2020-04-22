TOLEDO, Ohio — Kroger will open its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Toledo starting on Thursday. Testing will occur at MetroParks Hawkins Farmhouse located at 5434 W Bancroft St. on Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ohioans can register at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting

Who is eligible?

People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing include CDC Priority 1, 2 and 3. Criteria for testing include persons with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) who:

Are healthcare workers

Are first responders (EMS, fire, law enforcement)

Are 65 years of age or older

Are critical infrastructure workers with symptoms

Have a chronic health condition (heart disease, lung disease or an immune-system-lowering condition, such as diabetes)

Experience mild symptoms and live in communities with high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations

I qualified; what's next?

Those eligible will next select the appropriate testing location and appointment time. Then, registrants will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A healthcare practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.

How it works

The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger determined this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while conserving the personal protective equipment utilized.

When will results be in?

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. The Toledo testing site will handle approximately 250 tests per day.

“This work, like all the work we do, is guided by our values and Our Promise to Feed the Human Spirit,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “As we continue to create partnerships that offer easy-to-access testing, we are proud of our commitment to serving our customers and our communities. Kroger and The Little Clinic will donate all professional services at the drive-thru testing facilities, including orders and observing the COVID-19 test.”

