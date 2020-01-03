KENT, Ohio — Kent State university is bringing all of its students currently studying abroad in Florence, Italy home due to ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus in that country and elsewhere.

In a statement issued late Saturday afternoon, Dr. Marcello Fantoni of the Office of Global Education and Dr. Fabrizio Ricciardelli of the school's Florence Center called the move "necessary for [students'] protection." The Centers for Disease Control recently issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Italy, asking all Americans to avoid "nonessential travel" to the country.

The students have been in Florence since the beginning of the spring semester, but will instead be called into mandatory meetings Sunday morning and afternoon to discuss travel and other arrangements. KSU also announced earlier this month it was restricting school-sponsored travel to China (where the coronavirus outbreak began), although no study abroad trips are currently scheduled until the summer.

So far, coronavirus has infected more than 86,000 people and killed more than 2,900, including nearly 30 people in Italy. Washington state officials also announced Saturday that a King County man has become the first person to die from the disease inside the United States.

In a press conference this afternoon, President Donald Trump said an increase in U.S. cases is "likely," although he and senior government health officials still say the risk to most Americans is "low." In addition to Italy, the administration is also urging Americans not to travel to places in South Korea most-affected by the outbreak and is tightening its travel ban on Iran, where 43 people have died. The CDC currently has all three countries as well as China under a Level 3 warning.

RELATED: Iran says new virus killed 43 people with 593 confirmed cases

Miami University in Oxford is taking similar steps, "urging" (but not requiring) all students currently studying in Italy and South Korea to return to the U.S., and says officials are ready to help them do so. Two students at the school who are from China were tested for the coronavirus earlier this month, but both came back negative.

At this time, it is unknown if the Kent State students in Florence will be quarantined or tested at all before returning to Ohio. So far, the state has yet to have a confirmed case of coronavirus.

VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's viral coronavirus claims

RELATED: Stocks fall again amid coronavirus concern in Wall Street's worst week since 2008

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine outlines Ohio's coronavirus preparation plan