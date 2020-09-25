Research in Columbus is keeping libraries safe across the world from COVID

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, these institutions had to solve a major question.

Thanks to scientists in Columbus, the reopening of libraries, archives and museums around the world can be credited to the work being done here.

“There are billions of circulating books that are sitting in people's homes. While we are under quarantine, what is going to happen when people return those books and then how can libraries re-circulate them back to the public?” Sharon Streams, OCLC project manager of REALM or Reopen Archives, Libraries and Museums, said.

Dublin’s OCLC teamed teamed up the scientist at Battelle labs to solve the question how long will the virus last on different kinds of materials.

So books were collected from the Columbus library and sent to Battelle. There were all kinds, including leather covers, plastic covers, paper pages, glossy pages.

All of it was tested with the live virus to see how long it would last on these surfaces.

But, libraries wanted to know how long the virus would last if books were stacked one on top of the other.

Streams said the virus survived a lot longer in that configuration as the virus was detected for six days.

Tests also showed the virus lasted on plastic covers like DVD's and gaming cartridges the same amount of days.

While Worthington libraries quarantine books for seven days, we checked with Columbus and found they quarantine for four days.

We asked the experts which is more safe.

“The answer depends on your local setting. There isn't a one size fits all quarantine length. They are really making those decisions based on the county health department and other experts to make those assessment or assessments,” Streams said.

Worthington libraries purchased 85 bins across it’s three libraries to store the returned library materials. They are equivalent to the size of bins you see in a hotel that carry the laundry.

The REALM project in Columbus is helping libraries way beyond the borders of Ohio.