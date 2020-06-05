WASHINGTON — After all that health care workers are doing right now on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, they're going to need a much deserved vacation.

JetBlue wants to help those health care heroes take some time off when the time is right.

The airline is giving away 100,000 pairs of round-trip flights to health care workers across the country.

You can nominate a healthcare hero on JetBlue's website.

Winners will receive two round-trip flights to anywhere that JetBlue flies. All they'll have to pay is flight taxes and fees.

According to the contest rules, 90,000 winners will be selected from a random drawing among all the eligible entries and 10,000 pairs of flights will be donated to healthcare workers in New York City hospitals, where the company is based.

To be eligible, a person must be a "Healthcare Worker, Public Health Worker, or First Responder who are actively serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response," according to the rules. A full definition of "eligible" health care positions is available in the contest rules online.

RELATED: Nearly every major US airline now requires face masks

RELATED: JetBlue to require face coverings for passengers; American giving out masks

And while you can't nominate yourself, the rules state you can nominate as many other people as you wish.

Contest entries must be submitted before May 16. Drawings to select the vacation winners will be conducted beginning approximately May 18, 2020.

JetBlue was the first major US-based airline to announce it would be requiring customers to now wear face masks on flights. Other airlines have since followed suit.

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 3.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world and more than 260,000 deaths. In the United States, cases have topped 1.2 million and is nearing 72,000 deaths.

March 16, 2017, a Jet Blue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Seth Wenig