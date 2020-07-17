Jet Express closes all Erie County ports

Service will continue from Port Clinton to Put-in-Bay only until October 25th

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Lake Erie tourism industry is again being impacted as the Jet Express has decided to close all but two of its docks.

Last week after only enjoying a little more than a month of tourism season, the Jet Express announced it had to close all of the ports in Erie County.

So for the remainder of the year, the Jet Express will not run from downtown Sandusky, Cedar Point or Kelleys Island.

Service continues from the main dock in Port Clinton with service to Put-in-Bay.

General Manager Kelly Freimark said the record high water levels combined with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are to blame for the closures.

"We just didn't have the room to adequately socially distance passengers waiting to get on the boat and buying tickets and stuff like that. So, it was kind of in our best interest, and I think the traveling public's best interest to put those services on hold for 2020," said Freimark.

Kelly said they are still able to safely operate at their two remaining ports by offering plenty of outdoor area for people who are getting on or off the ferry.

A mandatory mask policy on the boats has also been instituted.

And with all tickets sales now made in advance online, there is no waiting in lines for their ferry riders.

"We encourage people to buy their tickets online so they're not waiting in any sort of lines at all. When they show up, they have their reserved time, they pick up their tickets at the will call station at the dock and they're never waiting in any ticket lines what so ever," said Freimark