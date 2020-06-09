Jed’s on Campus in Toledo, 3 other Ohio bars cited for coronavirus health order violations

The Ohio Investigative Unit cited four establishments overnight in Ohio after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited Jed's on Campus in Toledo and three other bars in the state for violating health department orders in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Jed's on Campus was cited for improper conduct after agents visited the establishment and observed customers standing in large groups throughout the premises with no measure in place to enforce social distancing, according to the OIU.

Additionally, some of Jed's on Campus staff were not wearing facial coverings, according to OIU agents.

The other bars were cited for the following violations:

Poor Michael’s Bar, Springfield Township, Hamilton County, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment after receiving a complaint alleging after-hours violations. Upon entry at approximately 11 p.m., agents observed several patrons consuming shots, mixed drinks and beer, as well as a bartender preparing more drinks for on-premises consumption. Agents were able to purchase mixed drinks, a shot and a beer for on-premises consumption.

David Shelton, known as Elite, Columbus, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment while working with the Columbus Board of Health. Agents observed numerous violations including, groups of people standing and drinking; employees not wearing facial coverings; and a large, unmasked crowd four-people deep pressed against a stage where a concert was being held.

Mama Jojos LLC, known as Dahlia Nightclub, Columbus, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed groups of patrons congregating and standing while drinking; employees not wearing facial coverings, and unmasked patrons dancing with no social distancing measures in place.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.