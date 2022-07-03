Is this the light at the end of the tunnel we have been waiting for, is the pandemic almost over?

Well, hopefully. We look at how the U.S. and other nations are loosening restrictions and talk with a local doctor about the development of COVID-19 in the U.S.

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to a local doctor, about 90 percent of the population now has some sort of immunity against COVID-19.

The Omicron variant that arrived in the United States in late 2021 moved at lightning speed, causing record peaks in cases in many places. But now, the case numbers are declining just as quickly.

In most areas, the worst of the Omicron wave has passed, leading some locations to loosen public-health measures to a degree not seen in almost two years.

Many countries have also become more lenient with travel restrictions. For example, vaccinated travelers are no longer required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before visiting Italy. All travelers must do is show proof they have been fully vaccinated.

A local doctor is optimistic about the development of COVID-19 in the U.S.

“We’re probably headed into a phase where the infection is probably going to be endemic. What I mean by that is it will continue to circulate throughout our community but at a lower level. It will probably be punctuated by some surges, but hopefully, they won’t be to the severity that we’ve seen in over the last couple of years,” said Dr. James Tita, Chief Clinical Officer with Mercy Health.