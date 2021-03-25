'I’m at the end of my rope': DeWine calls out nursing homes, assisted living centers for not vaccinating residents

Gov. DeWine singled out 52 nursing homes and 155 assisted living facilities

During his Thursday afternoon briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine singled out more than 50 nursing homes and more than 100 assisted living facilities in the state for failing to acknowledge they are vaccinating its residents.

The state set up a “Vaccine Maintenance Program” to help get vaccines into nursing homes.

DeWine said "despite repeated attempts" to contact these facilities to find out if they are vaccinating residents, the state has not heard back, leading the state “to assume” vaccinations were not happening.

“What our fear is, is that people in the nursing homes are not being protected as good as they should be protected because the vaccination is not continuing,” DeWine said.

The governor said as result, he will post all the names of the facilities that have not gotten back to the state. He said he is doing it in the name of transparency and the public’s right to know.

“I'm to the end of my rope with them, frankly. I don't know what else to do but make this information public. I think people have the right to know something the state is providing that will save lives,” said DeWine.