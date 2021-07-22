'I regret that I didn't get vaccinated': Ohio woman urges people to get COVID vaccine after spending 11 days in coma

The Union County woman was on vacation in Florida when she noticed she wasn't feeling well.

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An Ohio woman is sharing her story of how not getting the COVID-19 vaccine led to one of the scariest moments of her life.

In June, Amanda Spencer, 37, went on vacation with her family in Florida. The Union County woman said it was only days into their trip that she started to not feel well.

"We had plans to go to Universal Studios with the children and I was too sick to go. I just didn't have the energy. I stayed back at the hotel," Spencer said. "That night my breathing got worse. I went to the bathroom and I actually couldn't get out of the bathroom. I was so weak."

Spencer's family took her to the emergency room where doctors diagnosed her with COVID-19. She was unvaccinated. Her condition only worsened and on June 11, she was placed in a medically induced coma. She woke up 11 days later on June 22.

"I don't remember anything until they woke me up and took the ventilator out," she said. "That was the scariest thing that I've ever gone through. The thoughts of leaving my family behind knowing I was that close, it's terrifying."

Doctors told Spencer she was lucky. Four days after she got off the ventilator, she was able to go home to Ohio.

"I made a promise to myself then that I wanted to make sure that I told as many people as I can my story and hopefully prevent others from going through it," she said. "It could happen to anybody."

Spencer told 10TV there were a few reasons why she chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"For me, it was partly because we were busy and honestly, I was worried about the side effects," she said. "After what I went through, I would've much rather been sick for a couple of days and have the mild symptoms that maybe the shot causes than to go through what I went through."

While Spencer is not able to get vaccinated for a while due to having COVID-19, she did encourage her husband and oldest daughter to get their shots.

"I regret that I didn't get vaccinated," she said. "If that shot can save your life, definitely consider it."