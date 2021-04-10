'I don't want any pregnant women to die' | Ohio health leaders urge expectant mothers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

In August, 22 pregnant women died from COVID-19, the most in any month during the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as new data shows the risks of contracting the virus while pregnant.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a health advisory last week for pregnant women after 22 died from COVID-19 in August — the most during any month of the pandemic. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a news conference Monday in an effort to bump up vaccination numbers among women who are pregnant or thinking about having a child.

"Right now, the majority of women remain unprotected against COVID-19, putting them and their unborn babies at risk," Vanderhoff said.

As of last Monday, the U.S. has seen 125,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in pregnant women and 22,000 hospitalizations. So far, 161 pregnant women have died from the virus.

In mid-September, CDC officials said just 31% of pregnant women were fully vaccinated before or during their pregnancy.

Vanderhoff was joined Monday by Dr. Lisa Egbert, OB-GYN and President of the Ohio State Medical Association, and Dr. Kamilah Dixon-Shambley, assistant professor of OB-GYN at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Egbert said she understands the "mama bear" instinct to protect an unborn child, but also said studies show the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for women who are expecting.

"The CDC, the American College of OB-GYN and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recognize that's true," Egbert said. "I have their statements posted everywhere in my office. COVID during pregnancy is a significant risk for both mom and baby. Pregnancy is an immunocompromised state."

Egbert said pregnant women are 70% more likely to die from COVID-19 if they are unvaccinated. There is also an increased risk for stillbirth.

Dixon-Shambley said one of the benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the ability to pass antibodies to a baby through breastfeeding and offering them some protection from the virus. She said this is especially important since infants are not eligible to be vaccinated.

"This is a really exciting part of a person's life," Dixon-Shambley said. "I didn't go into this (profession) for intensive care, but that's what we're dealing with because of COVID. It's the hardest thing in the office.

"I don't want any pregnant woman to die. That's why this message is so urgent."

Vanderhoff said 97% of pregnant COVID patients in the hospital were unvaccinated.

Egbert added women should not fear fertility issues from the vaccine, as those theories have been "thoroughly debunked." She said women who have questions or concerns should speak with their doctor.

She got emotional when recounting a story about a friend who delivered a 27-week-old baby whose mother was on a ventilator with severe COVID and later died.

"Brand new dad, no mom, 27-week baby in the NICU," she said. "That should not happen in this country, in this world, in this time."

DELTA VARIANT

Vanderhoff said there are indications the surge caused by the delta variant may be subsiding. He said cases per 100,000 and daily case counts are the two primary statistics he's using to make that assessment.

For the first time in months, the daily case counts are starting to be less than the same day during the previous week. Vanderhoff said the cases per 100,000 metric should also be down this week.

"Cases appear to be peaking and are beginning to point to a decline," he said. "I suspect hospitalizations and deaths will soon follow.

"We're all tired of dealing with COVID-19, but I ask everyone to hang in there. It is clear our collective efforts are paying off. We need to remain vigilant and we need to protect ourselves through vaccination."