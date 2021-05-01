How to treat COVID-19 at home

Mercy Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cathy Cantor has a list of measures you can take to ease mild COVID-19 symptoms.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients but most people with the virus experience milder symptoms and don't need to be admitted.

Quarantining at home, relaxing and sleeping may sound easy ways to treat your COVID-19 symptoms, but even though your pain is bad it may be not bad enough to go to the hospital.

Fever, coughing and shortness of breath are among those milder symptoms. If that fits your case, what should you do?

A Perrysburg doctor breaks down the best ways you can treat yourself at home.

Mercy Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cathy Cantor has a list of measures you can take to ease mild COVID-19 symptoms.

To start, taking Tylenol or acetaminophen about every six to eight hours is the best way to get a handle on the fever. But that's not all it does

"If you develop a significant cough or shortness of breath or chest pain. Certainly, you may have that associated mild symptom but if that worsens or becomes severe, make sure you contact your physician," Cantor said.

Cantor said the biggest thing is staying aware of the social distancing and all the things we need to do to prevent the spread.

"I know everyone's getting tired and kind of covid out but if we can maintain this for the next several months, we should be in much better shape," she said.

Additionally, if you have any other questions about your symptoms you can always reach out to your family physician.