CLEVELAND — Admit it. Your phone is probably in desperate need of a good cleaning -- especially in the midst of cold and flu season with growing concerns of the coronavirus.

But how should you go about doing it without causing damage to the device?

We have some good news. You can go ahead and use one of those disinfecting wipes to clean off your iPhone.

Apple has updated the cleaning suggestions on its site, saying it’s OK to use the wipes.

“Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard or other exterior surfaces,” Apple declares. “Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces.”

This update comes as concerns of the coronavirus continue spreading.

On Monday, the state of Ohio confirmed its first cases of the illness involving three people in Cuyahoga County.

