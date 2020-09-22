How Trump's rally could change Ohio COVID-19 case numbers

Health officials say the takeaway regarding public health from the president's rally is that going into large crowds means putting yourself at risk.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many people at President PresidentTrump's rally Monday in Swanton were not too concerned with COVID-19, gathering while not observing social distancing guidelines and few wearing masks while lining up for the event.

But health officials will be watching COVID-19 data closely to see how case numbers change over the next two weeks.

The health take away from this rally is similar to the takeaway from other large gatherings we've seen over the past few months: going into large crowds means putting yourself at risk.

The biggest concern health officials say they have from the rally was the lack of mask-wearing. That is the tool people should be using especially when social distancing is not an option, like the rally.

The health department did provide masks, but political gatherings are exempt from Gov. Mike DeWine's mask mandate.

Over the past few months, we have seen a number of larger gatherings somewhat comparable to this rally. Typically, when those happen it takes anywhere from seven to 14 days to see a difference in case numbers, but with many people coming to town specifically for this rally, case numbers will affect other counties, even other states.

“I'd be very curious of those 10 to 13,000 individuals were actually from this community, how many from Michigan or other counties, or even other areas of the state. Because we might not even find out about that because again, we would not be doing that contact tracing," Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.

WTOL 11 has reached out to both the Trump campaign and the president's staff to try to get a final number of people who were at the rally last night. We are still waiting to hear back.