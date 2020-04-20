COLUMBUS, Ohio —

Monday

Schools to stay closed

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year and students will continue to learn remotely.

"The virus continues. We've flattened the curve but it remains a dangerous situation," DeWine said.

Many educators have expressed to the governor that this wouldn't be a good idea even if the health situation was resolved.

No decision has been made about the fall yet, DeWine said. "We are simply not in a position yet to make that decision," he said.

Schools are already preparing for the fall and thinking about how they would handle the situation if they were back in school to deal with social distancing procedures, DeWine said.

An option that was discussed by several superintendents was the possibility of having a "blended" system this fall that could mean some distance and in-person learning. Each school district is going to be different, DeWine said.

"We are going to allow a great deal of flexibility, as we should," DeWine said, because of the differences in districts.

Some concerns the governor has, he said, are safety of children, parents, safety and teachers and staff. He cited several groups of students that he is particularly concerned with.

Children with special developmental needs

Children who have health challenges

Children with no or limited access to the internet

New numbers

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 12,516 confirmed cases and 403 probable cases of coronavirus, making a total of 12,919 cases in the state. To date, there have been 491 confirmed and 18 probable COVID-related deaths, making 509 total deaths in the state.

There have been a total of 2,653 hospitalizations and 798 ICU admissions.

You can check all the state data here.

Sunday

New numbers

On Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 11,292 confirmed cases and 310 probable cases of coronavirus, making a total of 11,602 cases in the state. To date, there have been 453 confirmed and 18 probable COVID-related deaths, making 471 total deaths in the state.

You can check all the state data here.

Reopening Ohio

During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday morning, DeWine offered some new insight into what Ohioans can expect when the state starts slowly reopening on the May 1 target date.

"We’re going to do what we think is right - what I think is right - and that is try to open this economy, but do it very, very carefully so we don’t get a lot of people killed. But we have to come back, and that’s what we’re aiming to do beginning on May 1. Frankly, it’s consistent, it’s very, very consistent with the plan, the very thoughtful plan, that the President has laid out.”

DeWine said his plan is very consistent with President Donald Trump's plan, which has three phases. That plan can be viewed here:

