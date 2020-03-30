COLUMBUS, Ohio —

Monday

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that Ohio's schoolchildren would remain out of school until at least May 1, at which time the plan would be re-evaluated.

"I'd like to thank teachers and administrators, parents and students, you're doing great work," he said.

It's now been 22 days since DeWine announced the state’s first three cases of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Since then, the government has shut down schools and businesses deemed “non-essential” and ordered Ohioans to stay at home unless performing essential errands.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also pointed out that Ohio's public television stations are now providing educational material on their channels to help with students' at-home educations.

Personal protective equipment

The governor also said that Ohio's prisons are turning their manufacturing focus to creating personal protective equipment for health care professionals. These PPE will include face shields and masks, DeWine said.

The governor also on Monday discussed the FDA approval of Battelle going forward at a high rate of mask decontamination, calling it a major victory.

"This is a major breakthrough for us in Ohio, but we're also taking Ohio technology and making a difference in other states," DeWine said. The machines will help New York, Washington state and the Washington, D.C., area.

DeWine also addressed reaching non-English speakers in Ohio.

"It's important that every Ohioan get all the information we have regarding coronavirus. Currently when you go to coronavirus.ohio.gov, it is in Spanish, Chinese and Somali," DeWine said. Right now, the top tips, the executive summary of information, is available in those three languages. Longer versions are also being translated into Arabic. Also, the press conferences are able to be viewed on OhioChannel.com and viewers can choose the closed captioning language preference.

National Guard update

Adj. Gen. John C. Harris addressed the news conference via video from the Ohio Emergency Operations Center.

"The main effort that's happening here is the preparation for the medical capacity surge, that we know we're going to need. ... For example, we're looking at leasing required facilities at needed, or looking at unused state buildings or even building facilities. We know that the workforce will be stressed during these peak periods. We're also looking to surge PPE. We are turning over every rock possible, including the public and private sector, to bring every resource to bear on this problem," Harris said.

Harris said you will see service members in uniform in your communities doing assignments such as site assessment and liaison with local leaders to bring the right resources needed.

Every person is a participant in this. Your actions will help to continue to flatten the curve. The actions we take now will determine how hard our front line providers' lives are during this peak," Harris said.





New numbers

As of Monday, there were 1,933 confirmed coronavirus cases total in the state of Ohio, and 39 people have died due to COVID-19.

Of those cases, 475 people are hospitalized, with 163 of those people in intensive care units.

The age ranges are now younger than 1 year old up to 98 years old. The median age is 53. Of the people confirmed to have COVID-19, 50% are males and 50% are females. About 27,000 people have been tested, Dr. Amy Acton said.

"We know that is just the tip of the iceberg," she said. Acton urged labs to send tests to the Ohio Department of Health for a quick turnaround of hours, rather than days.

"Remember, with our limited testing we are testing the sickest people, the high-risk, and our healthcare workers," Acton said.

Acton now says the modeling shows the peak in Ohio could come in mid to late April, depending on how successfully Ohioans hold to the stay-at-home order.

There are confirmed cases in more than 70 of Ohio's 88 counties. Area counties with cases, from Ohio Department of Health data, are:

Lucas, 114 confirmed cases, 15 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

Wood, 13 confirmed cases, 6 hospitalizations

Defiance, 5 confirmed cases, 2 hospitalizations

Erie, 5 confirmed cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

Fulton, 2 confirmed cases

Hancock, 3 confirmed cases, 1 hospitalization

Ottawa, 2 confirmed cases, 1 hospitalization

Seneca, 3 confirmed cases

Sandusky, 3 confirmed cases, 3 hospitalizations

Van Wert, 1 confirmed case, 1 hospitalization

Wyandot, 1 confirmed case, 1 hospitalization

Sunday

Late on Sunday evening, Ohio company Battelle announced that it had won approval from the FDA for their CCDS Critical Care Decontamination System to operate at "full capacity."

Earlier in the day, Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine made a public plea to the Food and Drug Administration Sunday during a press briefing, asking officials to fully approve Battelle's machine to sterilize surgical masks amid the PPE shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday morning,the FDA had decided to limit Battelle's daily sterilization efforts to only 10,000 surgical masks in Ohio despite the company's ability to decontaminate up to 160,000 per day.

The contamination system is now operating at the company's facility in West Jefferson, Ohio.

